CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the storm that blew through on Tuesday, surging winds pelted the area, with parts of the Smoky Mountains being under a wind advisory starting just after 3 p.m.

The wind was expected to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts that could reach around 55 mph according to WATE Meteorologist Ken Weathers. While the winds were expected to be stronger in the mountains, Weathers said that winds of 15-30 mph were possible in other areas with gusts that could be much higher for areas that the storms moved through.

In photos sent in by a viewer in Clinton, the damage from these winds can be seen. The photos capture limbs broken off of trees and a trampoline that had been picked up by the winds and left with some of its legs sitting on the roof of an outdoor structure.

Wind gusts moved a trampoline, leaving it hanging from the roof of an outdoor structure. (Justin Cleland)

High winds knocked branches off of a tree. (Justin Cleland)

Tree branches fell during a storm in Clinton. (Justin Cleland)

High winds caused tree branches to fall into a pool in the Clinton area. (Justin Cleland)

Two of the photos also show branches that were knocked down from a large tree. The damaged tree can be seen, still standing in the background, with sharp points reaching up where the branches snapped off.

Wednesday morning, the WATE Storm Team is expecting lingering showers and storms to continue with a 60% chance, but later in the day, they are expected to decrease. For the latest weather information, check the Storm Team’s forecast on WATE.com.