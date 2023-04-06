ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are dead after a house fire in the Rocky Top area late Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

The Rocky Top Fire Department had stated in a now-deleted social media post early Thursday that around 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a mutual aid request from Medford Fire Department for a residential fire. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the home is located in the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane.

Two fatalities have been reported.

“At this time the incident is under investigation and no further details will be released,” RTFD said in the post shared just after 3 a.m. “Units are still on scene in the area. ACSO and TBI are also on scene. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those involved along with the responders working the scene.”

Rocky Top is a town located in Anderson and Campbell counties, northwest of Knoxville.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.