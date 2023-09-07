Oak Ridge Police K-9 Khaos poses with his partner and the 68 pounds of marijuana found during a traffic stop. (ORPD)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — In his largest narcotics discovery yet, an Oak Ridge Police Police Department K-9 helped officers find 68 pounds of marijuana as well as other drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a social media post by ORPD.

The traffic stop happened around noon when officers pulled over a black Ram 1500 truck for going 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on South Illinois Avenue.

ORPD said when officers approached the vehicle, there was a faint smell of marijuana and the driver, Jason Niklaus Smith, 40, of Montana, was not willing to cooperate.

ORPD K-9 “Khaos” was allowed to conduct a free air sniff and alerted officers that there were narcotics in the vehicle. During a search, officers found a cooler containing THC vapes, THC butter, THC oils, and two pounds of “shrooms” were found in the backseat, according to the post.

The police department added that officers also found two containers in the camper shell area of the truck bed that contained 67 sealed packages of marijuana.

In total, officers found approximately 68 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, a 9mm pistol, and a “large, undetermined amount of US currency.”

Smith was charged with manufacturing, delivery or sale of a schedule I narcotic; manufacturing, delivery or sale of a schedule VI narcotic; and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to the department. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

ORPD added that the bust was Khaos’ largest narcotics discovery yet. K-9 Khaos is a 5-year-old, Dutch Shepherd-Belgium Malinois, that is partnered with Investigator R. Gibson.