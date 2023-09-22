HEISKELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews from multiple agencies are at the scene of a landfill fire early Friday morning, according to the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The agency said there was around half an acre of trash burning at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill on Fleenor Mill Road, and they were dispatched to the scene at 6 a.m. As of 9 a.m., the fire is contained and there is no threat to spreading outside of the landfill.

“There is a positive pressure Methane gas line running under the trash that is on fire,” AVFD stated in its update. “It has been shut off but there is another line running nearby that cannot be shut off because you can’t shut both lines off due to methane constantly building and needing release.”

The fire crews have been providing water while landfill crews are operating heavy equipment to move and isolate the burning trash, AVFD confirmed.

The agencies at the scene are Andersonville VFD, Rocky Top FD providing mutual aid, City of Norris FD providing mutual aid and Anderson County EMA providing support.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire could also cause delays at Anderson County’s convenience centers. When trash dumpsters at the centers are full, they are taken to the landfill for disposal. However, due to the fire, the landfill is limiting drop-offs to two trucks at a time, according to Anderson County Solid Waste Management.

“That wait could cause delays in dumpsters being returned to convenience centers for re-use. Members of the public are urged to be patient if there are delays at the local convenience centers over the next couple of days,” wrote Leean R. Tupper, Assistant to the County Mayor, in a release.