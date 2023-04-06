KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Two people are now dead due to a house fire in Anderson County.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Rocky Top Fire and Medford Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane late Wednesday where they found the home engulfed by flames.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed that one adult male and one child died in this fire.

The grandfather of that child spoke about this tragic loss.

“[It’s] the saddest thing I’ve ever been through,” Ron Shrader said. “The saddest time I’ve ever had.”

Shrader said his son, grandson, and one other adult male lived in this home. Shrader said his son made it out of the home alive. His grandson did not.

“We’re just going to miss him,” Shrader said. “Hate that I can’t see him grow up. It’s a shame.”

Shrader said his son lived in the home for 20 years.

Now in one night, everything he had is gone.

“I came up here last night to see what was going on,” he said. “Try to comfort him, my son. He’s pretty much distraught.”

Shrader is now mourning the loss of his grandson and said they don’t know where they’re supposed to go from here.

Shrader also told us that his grandson’s mother passed away just last year.

An investigation into the fire by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation remains ongoing.