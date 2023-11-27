OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Secret City Lights” is a community-powered map showcasing holiday decorations across Oak Ridge.

David Pappas, a lifelong resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, created “Secret City Lights” to provide enjoyment to the community. According to the website, the project is not monetized. However, locally-owned businesses may offer prizes for giveaways, which can be viewed on the map in real-time.

“Secret City Lights is a crowd-powered map of the Holiday Spirit of Oak Ridge, TN. As the historic Secret City that powered the Manhattan Project, Oak Ridge has always had an air of mystery. This holiday season, let’s shed some light on the town’s festive spirit!” wrote Pappas on the website.

Oak Ridge residents can add home displays to the map. Once added, visitors can use the map to take self-guided holiday light tours and discover seasonal decorations across town. They can also share photos, connect with neighbors, and look at the calendar of upcoming events.

In addition to the map, you can chat with AI assistants to get holiday tips. AI Holly can help you plan holiday events and suggest recipes, gift ideas, and more. While AI Jolly can assist you in planning your holiday light displays. And, of course, there’s Santa, who can tell you if you’ve been naughty or nice.