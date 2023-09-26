COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A family is trying to put the pieces back together after a mother of four was killed.

On Sept. 12, Shysti Mayberry was shot and killed on Moores Gap Road in Anderson County. Following the shooting, Jason Dockery was the focus of a two-day manhunt that spanned into Lee County, Virginia. He was later arrested in Union County and charged with first-degree murder.

Her daughters described their mom as having the biggest heart and that she would do anything for her girls.

“She lived her life for her four daughters,” Jayden Black, her oldest daughter said. “That was her purpose and she let everyone know that was her purpose.”

“She would be so happy every day,” said Josy Crum, Mayberry’s daughter.

Her mother, Julie Crum said she is trying to be strong as her granddaughters cope with the loss of their mom.

“Very painful for me of course, but more so seeing what her girls are going through,” Crum said. “I know they’ve had a lot of time where they have worried about their mom but none of us expected anything like this to happen.’

Her daughters reminisced on the memories they shared with their mom whether it was playing games or being a girly girl.

“Makeup, hair, nails. All of the girly stuff all,” Black said.

She was someone who could grab your attention, her family said she loved with her whole heart.

“She was never shy. I mean, she was the life of the party. She was just so full of life, everything she loved in life she just went at it as hard as she could go,” said Crum.

The family is leaning on each other and the community to get through this difficult time.

“We just have to stay strong and accept the comfort and the love,” Black said.

Black hopes that justice is served in her mother’s case.

“I hope he lives with the fact that he has ruined not one but many, many lives,” Black said.