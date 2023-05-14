KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roads in Anderson County have been temporarily closed after reports of a mudslide and downed trees.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Carroll Hollow Road between Cooper Drive and Fleetwood Lane will be closed in both directions due to a mudslide.

There were reports of trees blocking Pop Hollow Road, near Osborne Road.

Tree falls on Pop Hallow Road in Anderson County, (Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid both roads. It is unknown when either will be back open.