NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Museum of Appalachia will welcome the warmth of spring by trimming the winter’s heavy growth of wool from its flock of sheep.

Early Friday morning, the museum was preparing for the shearing. Will Meyer with the museum said these special days include demonstrations of shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving the fleece into woven goods. They also include family-friendly activities like sheep herding, Appalachian music, an animal meet & greet, and other historic demonstrations.

Visitors are invited to join the Smithsonian-Affiliate museum in celebration of this pioneer tradition for the two remaining days: May 5 and May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission includes a tour of the museum farm and village. Tickets are available for purchase online. Admission rates for this event are $8 per child and $10 per adult. The event is free for Museum members.

The museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville, one mile east of I-75, at exit 122.