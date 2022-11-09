ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map.

The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

There were wildfires in East Tennessee since the start of the fall season. Two current fires were reported in Roane County in Rockwood Tuesday morning.

Another fire was reported in the Dudley Creek area this evening, causing some residences nearby to evacuate in case the fire spread.

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated as we receive more information.