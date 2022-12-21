OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new facility to help modernizes the United State’s nuclear weapons stockpile is being built at Y-12, now that the former Biology Complex is completely gone.

The demolition work on the complex wrapped up last year, and since that time, workers have been busy tearing up the old building’s foundations. The Department of Energy shared that this work is complete, freeing up 18 acres for the new facility.

“If you look around the Y-12 complex, really East Tennessee, we don’t have a lot of flat land, and the valley here has some space restrictions, so if we’re going to continue to invest in Y-12 and support this mission, we’re going to need to remove some facilities so we have room for newer facilities,” Consolidated Nuclear Security President and CEO Rich Tighe said.

Former Biology Complex at Y-12 (Courtesy of DOE)

Cleared site of the former Biology Complex at Y-12 (Courtesy of DOE)

“I think it’s interesting that the work that was done in the Biology Complex was important and groundbreaking genetic research. To put a new facility there that has a very different mission, but is equally important to the nation, is kind of a neat way to think about what happened when the facility was demolished, and what’s going in its place,” Tighe added.

Crews cleared away facilities that “spanned 330,000 square feet and stood up to six stories tall” during the demolition according to the DOE. 3.5 million pounds of asbestos and waste were also removed from the facilities.

The Biology Complex was originally comprised of 11 buildings. It was built to process uranium in the 1940s, but it would go on to be used for research. According to the DOE, this research help people gain a greater understanding of genetics and the effects of radiation. The complex shut down in 2002 and would be categorized as a “high-risk excess” facility due to its deteriorated structure.

“The completion of cleanup at the Biology Complex is paving the way for NNSA to begin construction of the Lithium Processing Facility,” said NNSA Production Office Manager Teresa Robbins. “LPF will replace a World War II era facility with a modern capability for processing lithium materials necessary for refurbishing and modernizing the nation’s nuclear weapon stockpile.”

“This is a very exciting part of the job because you actually get to see the tangible effects of the work that you’re doing,” OREM Acting Manager Laura Wilkerson said. “You work very hard every day to coordinate, partner with others and get all the pieces of the puzzle together so that you can get the job done. And days like today just put everything in perspective because you get to see the impact that the work that you’re doing is having in the community is helping to create jobs, is helping to expand missions of the sites on the Oak Ridge Reservation, so it’s very rewarding to see all of it come together.”

The repurposing of the Biology Complex site is the first of many transformations OREM has planned at Y-12. Crews recently completed the demolition of the former Criticality Experiment Laboratory, another high-risk excess contaminated facility. Several former Manhattan Project-era uranium enrichment facilities are also being prepared for demolition, including Alpha-2, Alpha-4 and Beta-1.