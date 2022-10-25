CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County Schools spokesperson said all students are safe and injured after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
Anderson County deputies responded to a crash on Lake City Highway at Granite Road and advised other drivers to seek alternate routes.
A spokesperson for the school system said students from Dutch Valley Elementary School were on school bus No. 20 at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
Students were transported home by an alternate method. Students from Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School were transported home on another bus.