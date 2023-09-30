OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead late Friday night, according to a release.

ORPD said the crash happened at approximately 11:22 p.m., when a vehicle travelling south on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road left the roadway and struck two utility poles and a tree. The vehicle then rolled down an embankment south of the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36, of Clinton died at the scene, according to ORPD. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The police department said a crash investigation is underway.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. ORPD added that the Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to the scene and assisted with scene cleanup.