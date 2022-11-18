Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WATE) — A golf course in Oak Ridge is opening late during the week of Thanksgiving due to expected freezing temperatures.

The Tennessee Centennial Golf Course will open one hour late, at 9 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 21, Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23 according to the city of Oak Ridge. The updated hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The course is also closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. It is expected to open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, weather permitting. For more information visit centennial.golf or call (865) 425-5353.

The WATE 6 Strom Team forecasts that “Monday morning will be exceptionally chilly with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.”