OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lead cleanup contractor for the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management has begun a landfill expansion project to meet rising demand.

Work has started for the expansion of the final permitted cell in Landfill V, according to United Cleanup Oak Ridge’s news release. The facility, which is set to begin operations in the late 2020s, will have an additional 2.2 million cubic yards of waste disposal capacity for low-level contaminated waste.

“The new landfill cell being constructed ensures on-site disposal availability. Expanding Landfill V’s disposal capacity also will extend the life of the Environmental Management Waste Management Facility (EMWMF), an important on-site disposal facility for low-level waste,” the release added.

The Oak Ridge Reservation Landfills have seen a 170% increase in waste receipts over the last five years. The spike comes from the amount of soil being received from the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s remediation project at East Tennessee Technology Park, which is set to be completed in 2024.

The Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management disposed of sanitary, industrial and construction waste into Landfill V, while sending low-level contaminated waste to EMWMF. The efforts will ensure space at the facility is used efficiently, according to the release.

CTI and Associates, Inc. has been subcontracted to support the expansion effort through a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation-approved design. Oversight, reviews and independent testing will be provided by United Cleanup Oak Ridge, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and an independent quality assurance company.

“This expansion is a critical step toward ensuring UCOR’s ability to support the current and future cleanup needs for years to come,” United Cleanup Oak Ridge Landfill Operations Project Manager Josh Pemberton said. “A combined staff of 30 UCOR and CTI employees has proactively been planning and working to achieve this milestone for the past year and a half.”

The Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management will also start the site preparations for its Environmental Management Disposal Facility.