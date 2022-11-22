ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway Monday, according to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.

Carlos Hernandez, 21 (Courtesy of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Carlos Hernandez, 21, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, theft of about $1,000-$2,500 and tampering with evidence.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded after a call about an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 Gas Station.

The suspect, later identified as Hernandez, fled the scene before 9-1-1 was called.

Baker said the gas station’s surveillance video showed Hernandez holding two employees at gunpoint while taking the drawer from the cash register. Law enforcement was able to obtain the description of the vehicle driven by Hernandez from the footage.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force and found Hernandez’s vehicle at a house on Unaka Street.

Hernandez has been arrested and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility without bond.