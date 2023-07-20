OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge High School held an event Wednesday reflecting on the city’s connection to the nuclear bomb ahead of the premiere of the movie “Oppenheimer.”

The movie is about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge played a large part in the creation of the bomb during Oppenheimer’s leadership.

The event Wednesday featured a showing of the documentary “Oppenheimer after Trinity,” and a panel discussion featuring scientists, the director of the documentary and Oak Ridge High School students.

Isabella Zolnierczuk is a senior at Oak Ridge and her father works at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“I think Oak Ridge is, we’re all kind of the sons and daughters of people that work at the lab, so we’re all kind of in STEM and surrounded by STEM,” she said.

She has been studying artificial intelligence (AI) and its relation to healthcare and spoke about her research during the panel discussion.

“It is not often that I get to have a voice,” she said. “The fact that I get to be on a panel and talk about my opinions and what I want to do, as a 17-year-old girl, I mean if that doesn’t show you the future then I don’t know what does.”

Director of the AI Tennessee Initiative at UT Dr. Lynne Parker also spoke on the panel and said the goal of the discussion was to learn about the nuclear industry in governing AI.

“I’ve been thinking very much about, how do we govern AI so that we can use the innovation while at the same time do it responsibly?” she explained.

The panel was followed by the screening of “Oppenheimer After Trinity,” a documentary directed by Trent DiGiulio.

“I think that the experience for us, and learning about what happened in Oak Ridge and the value of that and the people that were brought here to this region to develop everything, all within nuclear technology or the processing of everything, that’s pretty spectacular,” DiGiulio said. “All of the different cultures that were a part of it during that historical period, I mean it changed everything.”

Zolnierczuk hopes Oak Ridge will be known for more technological advances in the future.

“We’re kind of known for the atomic bomb and stuff like that but not really much else, and I’m really happy that we just get to be able to have this awesome event and just represent Oak Ridge,” she said.

“Oppenheimer” premieres in theaters Friday, July 21.