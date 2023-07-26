OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Power has been restored in the city of Oak Ridge after a widespread outage that caused traffic lights to go dark.
Police issued an alert at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday reporting a citywide power outage. Drivers were told to treat all intersections as four-way stops.
Oak Ridge Electric crews were able to restore power across the city just before 4 p.m.
This is a developing story.
No information was immediately available on a possible cause of the outage.