OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge Schools bus driver’s act of kindness is going a long way.

Danielle Picciolo’s compassion made all the difference for a new, young rider. She stepped in when a preschooler was having difficulty on the bus. The 3-year-old would often complain of leg pain.

“Just to see him bawl his eyes out when he was getting off my bus, it broke my heart. I’m like there has to be something I can do about this, whether it came out of my own pocket, I was going to help this kid out,” said Picciolo.

Picciolo asked her wife to crochet a blanket to go under the legs of Tioma Rudiuk to make him more comfortable.

She also asked about changing the route so he wouldn’t be on the bus for such a long time. Rudiuk is now her third stop and she’s already seeing a big improvement.

“He gave me a smile and thumbs up and he’s been more talkative ever since,” said Picciolo.

The district presented her with a certificate in front of her peers on Wednesday, recognizing her “students first” attitude.

Picciolo reminds us that even a small act of compassion can make a world of difference. This is her first year on the job, she started driving for the district in the spring.