OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two drivers injured in a wreck on Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge were taken to the hospital late Friday, one of whom the city says has life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road, according to a city press release. The driver of one vehicle was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A driver in the other car was also taken to the hospital for the treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Oak Ridge Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and how it occurred.

Anyone with information that may help investigators can call ORPD at 865-425-4399. Tips can be submitted online as well. Information can be given anonymously.