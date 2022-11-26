CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released on Saturday the warrant roundup, called Operation Thunder Chicken, had led to 13 arrests. The charges of those arrested range from violation of probation, to drug charges, and to vehicular homicide, according to ACSO.

“I could not be prouder of the success of Operation Thunder Chicken. The preparation before an operation like this is crucial and I think they did an amazing job. Solid work from the ground and air.” Sheriff Russell Barker said.

Graphic with mugshots of arrested in Operation Thunder Chicken shared by ACSO. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ACSO said that the individuals arrested includes:

Melissa Cox – Violation of Probation (Meth and Theft)

Eliza* Daugherty – Domestic Violence

John Evans – Violation of Probation (felony probation and Agg. Assault x2)

Brandon Gann – Violation of Probation (felony probation)

Goman Harness – Violation of Probation (felony probation)

Charles Harrell – Driving on Suspended

Darrin Lewis – Violation of Probation (felony probation)

Jennifer Marlowe – Violation of Probation (felony probation)

Marcia McDevitt – Violation of Probation (Agg. Assault)

Ricky Niner – Vehicular Homicide

Stewart Ridenour – Domestic Violence and Agg. Assault

Steven Russell – Violation of Probation (felony probation)

Kenyetta Stinson – Criminal Capias (was also in possession of a firearm and 1.3lbs of Marijuana)

*EDITORS NOTE: The name reported by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and what was included in the image shared was spelled different. WATE has reached out for clarification.