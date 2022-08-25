OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31. To remember those lost and acknowledge the pain of those left behind, ASAP of Anderson is holding a commemoration at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge.

The free event was created through a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. County Mayor Terry Frank will open the event. His remarks will be followed by a remembrance walk and a banner signing commemorating loved ones lost to overdose. At 6 p.m., a free dinner will be provided by Chicken Salad Chick.

Individual TN Save a Life trainings will be held throughout the event, and opioid overdose reversal kits offered to those who qualify. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of lost friends and family.

According to ASAP, 2020 and 2021 saw a rapid increase in fatal overdoses. In 2021, U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 107,000, according to the CDC. This translates to around one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes.

“It is imperative that our community continues to work together to implement effective strategies for community change,” wrote the nonprofit in a release.

ASAP offers several resources to help prevent and reduce substance abuse including medication lock boxes, Narcan/naloxone training, and medication disposal.