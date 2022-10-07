CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County paramedic has earned an award for helping to save one of his fellow first responders.

Lt. Matt Wilson, who works for Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, received the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing.

Wilson began his career in 2004 and he currently serves as an assistant supervisor for C-shift at Anderson County EMS. He is also a certified ventilator paramedic. According to Anderson County EMS, he received additional training and certifications to use ventilators and is one of the county’s Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) instructors.

“Matthew has served many roles over the years with Anderson County EMS. He cares tremendously for all first responders and is mindful of the many situations they face regularly and the lasting effects those situations can have on those who serve,” said Nathan Sweet, director of Anderson County EMS. “To have any of our first responders recognized for the work they do and the lasting effects it can have on them is very much appreciated.”

Anderson County’s mayor was present to participate in recognizing Wilson and she has been a long-time supporter of Operation Angel Wing. This nonprofit organization helps target the needs of veterans, first responders and their families who are impacted by Post-Traumatic Stress.

“I am so appreciative of the work of Mary, Zeke and the Operation Angel Wing program team—and so proud of Matt for his hard work and dedication to his fellow man. He is a true servant,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

Earlier this year, Wilson graduated from the OAW’s Peer Support Training program, which is offered to all branches of the Anderson County emergency services. Its curriculum also includes intensive training in suicide prevention.

“In early August, Matt put those skills to work when he realized that one of his fellow first responders was in serious danger. Because of his training, intuition, and courage to act, a potential tragedy was avoided,” said Zeke Vanderpool and Mary Millsaps, OAW’s co-founders. “Every year, more of our first responders die by their own hand than in the line of duty. It is the dedication and selfless service of our local heroes like Matt that make the difference and help us to turn the tide of the terrible reality of suicide. We at Operation Angel Wing recognize the heavy load that our First Responders carry, and we are thankful for Matt and those like him that take the oath, put on the uniform, and step into our communities each day to make a difference.”

The award given to Wilson is named after Millsaps’ grandfather, George H. Neeley. According to Operation Angel Wing’s website, at age 18 in August 1940 Neeley followed his two older brothers and best friend into the United States Army at Fort Thomas, Ky. Neeley would go on to spend more than five years fighting in the New Guinea Campaign in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. All three brothers came back home after the war, but Neeley’s best friend was killed in action.

The lessons Millsaps learned from her grandfather installed lessons that she would go on to use while building Operation Angel Wing according to OAW’s website.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988 or the Tennessee statewide crisis line at 855-CRISIS-1 or text *T-N* to 741-741 for 24-hour help. The McNabb Center also has a crisis line that can be reached at 865-539-2409.