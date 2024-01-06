ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — A police investigation into complaints of alleged drug dealing near a Rocky Top school led to three people being arrested on drug charges on Friday, according to the Rocky Top Police Department.

The police department shared the news on Facebook, saying that citizen complaints of alleged drug dealing at a home near Lake City Elementary School sparked the investigation.

Two people, Courtland Lafromboise and Michael Smith were arrested on charges of Manufacturing, sale, and possession of Methamphetamine with a drug-free school zone enhancement, according to police. They added that Clyde Seiber was also arrested on the charge of maintaining a dwelling for drug activity.

A photo included with the post shows a small plastic bag that appears to contain a white powdery substance sitting on a scale, although the weight of the item is not visible in the photo.

(Rocky Top Police Department)

“Rocky Top Police Department is committed to responding to citizen complaints of criminal activity and taking appropriate enforcement action. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty and no further information can be released at this time,” Rocky Top Police wrote.