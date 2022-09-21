OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Robertsville Road.

Robertsville Road from Providences to Highland has been impacted by an accident in the area. ORPD said that the major outage reported previously has been restored aside from a few businesses in the Grove Center area.

Police said earlier in the day that the accident had caused major power outages. Crews are working to clear the road and restore power to the area.

Due to the outages, traffic lights may be out in the area. As a safety precaution, ORPD provided a diagram of how to navigate through intersections.

