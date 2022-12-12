OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — Neighbors in Oliver Springs were shaken after a man was taken into police custody after his wife was found dead in a shooting, according to police.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 100 block of Midway Drive. Nathan Newport has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his wife Janice Newport.

Those who live in the area said it is usually a quiet neighborhood and were not expecting to wake up to police lights.

“When you hear somebody getting killed it’s terrifying, especially this close,” said Nancy Langley who lives just a few houses down the street.

Langley woke up when police arrived at the scene and the road was blocked off.

“All, I know is somebody called around 5:30 or 6 p.m. and said they heard gunshots,” Langley said. “Next thing I knew there they were, you know, and everything, but it was normal to me because like I said he shoots his gun a lot.”

“There’s no reason for the community to have any fear. Obviously, it’s a concern anytime there’s violence in our community. Of course, it is a tragedy for our community and a tragedy for this family but despite this, it appears that this is a domestic dispute that turned into a tragedy this morning,” Anderson County District Attorney Dave Clark said.

Police Chief David Laxton said multiple agencies including the Oak Ridge SWAT Team and TBI responded to this infrequent level of crime.

“You do have domestic situations that turn deadly. It is something that can and will happen. Oliver springs is a small, quiet town, however, basically had a homicide every two to five years. It’s not unheard of for rural communities,” he said.

Langley said she spoke to neighbors a handful of times and never thought something like this would happen so close to home.

“When I see him out, I spoke to him, and he is always kind and polite. You know never thought they had any problems.”

According to the district attorney, no bond has been set for Newport at this time.

He is being held at the Anderson County Jail and will appear in court in Oak Ridge tomorrow morning.