KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A head-on collision on Clinton Highway in Anderson County resulted in the death of two women Tuesday, according to an initial crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Shelby L. Russell, 30, of Tennessee, and Janie S. Ballinger, 78, also of Tennessee, have been identified as the two women who died after the crash. They were in separate vehicles that were involved.

The report states that on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 11:10 a.m., a Nissan Sentra driven by Russell was traveling south on Clinton Highway when it crossed over the double-yellow lines and struck another vehicle, a Kia Sorento driven by an 80-year-old man with Ballinger in the passenger seat, head-on. Both vehicles then came to an uncontrolled stop in a northbound lane.

Russell had not been wearing a seat belt. Ballinger and the driver were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Kia also suffered injuries, but his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.