CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies responded to a park in Anderson County Wednesday evening after a drowning was reported.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported drowning at Bull Run Park in the Claxton community around 8:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson County Rescue Squad, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office dive team are also on the scene assisting in the search.