OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival is coming up soon. Organizers are calling for artists and sponsors to help make the event a success.

The festival helps Roane State Community College raise money for scholarships. Since its beginning in 2000, it has provided more than 100 scholarships totaling over $300,000. This year’s event will take place on Oct. 8 at Jackson Square in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The theme of this year’s event is “Imagine Rotary.” Artists are asked to create a work that imagines “the possibilities in the change we can make to transform the world in areas such as peace, education, environment, health, economic development and disease eradication.”

Artists interested in participating can register online. It is free to participate, however, spots are limited due to space restrictions. Free chalk and supplies will be provided and a panel of judges will award prizes.

To help support the event, people are also encouraged to become a sponsor. Sponsorship levels range from Platinum at $5,000; Gold, $2,500 to $4,999; Silver, $1,000 to $2,499; Bronze, $500 to $999; Small Business, $250 to $499; and Individual, $100 to $249. Those who want to give can do so online or by mailing a check to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

2021 Street Painting Festival (Photo via Roane State)

Chalking will start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8. A panel of judges will award prizes to the artists.

Prizes for each category are $75 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place. In addition, a $300 prize will be given for Best in Show, and a $200 prize will be given for a People’s Choice Award.