CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Some schools in Anderson County were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday while law enforcement search for a fugitive.

Several Anderson County and Clinton City schools were placed on lockdown Friday as a precaution, a US Marshals Service spokesperson said. The lockdown has since been lifted and the search for the fugitive remains ongoing.

Clinton City Schools said the lockdown lead to the students being dismissed 10 minutes later than normal time.

“Clinton Police Department issued a lock-down at all three Clinton City Schools today due to a community threat. The threat was not school-based, but the police department felt the need to postpone dismissal until they deemed it safe. We dismissed students approximately 10 minutes later than normal time,” wrote Clinton City Schools director, Kelly Johnson to WATE. “We appreciate the Clinton Police Department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of our students and staff.”

The U.S. Marshals Service, Clinton Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force are participating in the search.

No additional information about the suspect has been released.