KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smithsonian is bringing an exhibit, all the way to Clinton, Tenn.

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program presents traveling exhibits across the country. Starting March 28, they’ll be presenting “Voices and votes — Democracy in America” in Clinton. The Green McAdoo Cultural Center will host the exhibit until May 6.

“Voices and Votes” explore democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens and how to participate in the government.

It is based on an exhibition currently on display in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The exhibit features historical and contemporary photos; education and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material, according to a news release from Green McAdoo.

“‘Voice and Votes’ allow us to reflect on Clinton’s history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also this community,” said Green McAdoo, Cultural Center Director Adam Velk. “We want to convene conversations about and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”

The museum will also host several free events. On March 28, they will record their podcast with PBS and Black in Appalachia. The podcast will be recorded every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Anderson County Election Commissioner Mark Stephens will be the first guests on the episode.