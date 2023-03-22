KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into a reported threat.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that the threat was made on a bathroom wall on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a female student admitted to writing the threat in an interview, according to the sheriff’s office. ACSO said that the student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

This arrest comes a day after the sheriff’s office said two juveniles were arrested in relation to a false report that there was a male inside Norris Elementary, causing Norris Elementary to be placed on lockdown, and Norris Middle School and Anderson County High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution as well.