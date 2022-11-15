ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road Thursday.

The driver of the 1991 Ford F150 was going north on New Henderson Road. The driver did not yield and pulled in front of a 2019 Peterbuilt CMV resulting in a collision crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

The CMV was reported to be driving east on Edgemoor Road.

The driver in the CMV was taken to Oak Ridge Methodist for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The passenger in the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

THP Critical Incident Response Team assisted in the investigation.