HEISKELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in Anderson County. The suspect, identified as Jason Dockery, has been on the run from law enforcement for more than a day.

The Anderson County 911 communications center received a call around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon that a man had shot a woman while stopped on the side of Moores Gap Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Shystie Mayberry.

Jason Dockery (Photo via Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

“During the course of the investigation they were able to name a person of interest, Jason Dockery, and begin to notify surrounding agencies,” Captain Shain Vowell, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to ACSO, authorities in Claiborne County spotted the vehicle Dockery was believed to be driving in the Speedwall area later in the afternoon on Tuesday.

“Deputies there attempted to stop him and were unable to do so,” Vowell said. “He wound up in Lee County, Virginia where currently the search is going on right now.”

That pursuit ended in Lee County, Virginia. Dockery eventually ditched the car and fled on foot.

“The car has been recovered and it has been returned to Anderson County,” Vowell said. “Our detectives are processing it for evidence right now.”

Prior to the pursuit, Dockery had a child in his car. According to ACSO, they are still investigating if the child was in the car at the time of the shooting.

“We do have reason to believe Dockery somehow got possession of a child and stopped and put the child out of the car before the pursuit in Claiborne County,” Vowell said. He confirmed that the child was safe.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to piece together evidence. Vowell said investigators are still determining if there was a relationship between Mayberry and Dockery.