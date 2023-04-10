CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man remembers arriving home after a normal day of baseball practice with his son to help his neighbor who was having a heart attack.

Kyle Case has been honored for helping to save his neighbor’s life.

In early November, Case said he was arriving home when he received a phone call from his wife.

“She said, ‘Hey there’s a firetruck across the street over at Chalice’s house,'” Case said.

His neighbor, Chalice Bingham, was having a heart attack. Case, who is a registered nurse and paramedic, did not hesitate to step in while he and the firefighters waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Kyle Case (holding plaque) was recently honored by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank (far right). Case, a former paramedic and current emergency room travel nurse, recently assisted local first responders who answered an E-911 medical call at the home of his neighbor, Chalice Bingham (center, in ball cap). Case and Bingham are pictured with members of their families. (Anderson County Government)

“At the time I wanted to get an IV and get some fluids going. Because my resources were limited, I didn’t have an ambulance on scene, we couldn’t run an EKG, didn’t have access to a whole bunch of medicine to really do any treatment at the time, but I had the fire department,” he said.

The equipment, provided by the fire department, allowed him to get the IV in. When EMS arrived, Bingham was taken to the hospital.

“One of the first things I remember the doctor telling me, ‘Wow, you’re lucky to be alive. If your neighbor had not intervened and put that IV in you… you would be dead,'” Bingham said.

After learning about his neighbor stepping in, Bingham wanted to thank him, so he reached out to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank.

“I’ve known the mayor for many years, and we were at a meeting together and I had wrote up a proclamation and asked her if she could do something with it,” he said.

Frank presented Case with a plaque and named March 25, 2023, as Kyle Case Day, to honor him for his brave actions.

“I don’t do it to get awards, I do it to help people because I feel like it’s what my calling is, it’s what I feel. Something that I’m good at that I can give back to the people, but for it to be this close to me and a neighbor and for them to feel compelled to go the mayor and seek that recognition was very meaningful,” Case said.

As for Bingham, he is recovering well from the incident. Case made a promise to Bingham’s son to look out for him.

“I just thank God for life, and I’m glad I’m still alive,” he said.