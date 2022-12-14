CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is hoping people share their thoughts on the future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant.

TVA released the draft environmental assessment for the Bull Run Fossil Decontamination and Deconstruction project in Anderson County. The buildings are sitting on more than 250 acres within the 750-acre Bull Run reservation.

A TVA spokesperson said several different options for the facility are under consideration, including leaving it standing, maintaining just part of it or demolishing it together.

All or most of the buildings and structures within the project area are being considered for removal. However, TVA said the process to remove buildings include draining of oil/fluids from equipment, removal of ash from the boilers, removal of information technology assets and removal of plant records.

TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said he did not see coal as part of the utility’s future. He added the Authority would continue to phase out coal over the next 15 years.

Bull Run is scheduled to close next year. Statements and comments on the draft will be accepted through Jan. 19, 2023.