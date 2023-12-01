CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority officially retired the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County on Friday, bringing an end to the site’s nearly 60-year run as a power provider for the area.

The plant opened its doors in 1967 and is located across 750 acres of land on Edgemoor Road. The plan to retire the site was initially announced in 2019 by the TVA Board of Directors. TVA Spokesperson Scott Brooks said the move aligns with TVA’s future plans.

“It’s been around for a number of decades and again, had a good successful run,” Brooks said. “But then looking into the future, a single unit coal plant doesn’t necessarily fit with our vision of a clean and low-cost carbon-free future.”

With the process taking place over the past four years, it allowed employees at the site to retain their jobs if they chose to do so.

“It’s never an easy decision when you’re talking about peoples’ livelihoods,” Brooks said. “But we started back in 2019 when the decision was made, making sure that everyone who wanted to stay on with TVA was able to do so at this plant as we’ve done with all the other core plants we’ve retired in the last 10 years.”

Over the past 48 days, staff at the site continuously burned the remaining fuel left in the facility as they now move towards demolition.

“We have a small transition team here that will help with the decommissioning and the demolition of the site but then other folks were offered opportunities elsewhere,” Brooks said.

TVA’s remaining coal fleet will provide power to the Valley Region for the next decade before the company retires it completely in 2035. Brooks said that plans are already in the works for the Bull Run site as they will leave the infrastructure in place.

“We’ve been talking, having conversations with local elected officials, with community leaders over the last couple of years knowing this was coming to be able to say what is it that you want this site to look like?” Brooks said. “And then we have some ideas as well at TVA of some potential other generation that could be a good fit for this site.”