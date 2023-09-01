KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are dead and one person has been charged following a wreck on I-75 in Anderson County.

The crash took place on August 31 at 11:07 a.m. on I-75 near mile maker 128. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Toyota was driving north in the southbound lanes when it hit a Nissan head-on. Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Nissan were killed.

According to the report, Stephen Lee Watts, 54, has been charged with two counts of vehicle homicide by recklessness and two counts of vehicle homicide by impairment.

The report also lists Watts as being injured in the crash.