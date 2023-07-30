KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Mega Millions player won $10,000 on July 28 at a Clinton convenience store.

The ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus located at 933 N. Charles G. Sevier Blvd.

According to the news release, the winner matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the base prize of $10,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

A Murfreesboro player also won a base prize of $10,000. However, since the winner chose the “Megaplier” feature for an extra $1 — and the Megaplier number drawn was five — the prize increased to $50,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $1.05 billion. The next drawing is on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Tennessee Lottery said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.