CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player won $50,000 on July 10 at a Clinton convenience store.

The ticket was sold at Git’N Go Market located at 2254 Andersonville Hwy.

According to the news release, the winner matched four out of five balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

A Nashville player also won a base prize of $50,000. However, since the winner chose the “Power Play” feature for an extra $1 — and the Power Play number drawn was 2 — the prize increased to $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot continues its rise up the record charts reaching an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night, July 12.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.