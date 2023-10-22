KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has won a grand prize of $50,000 from a Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Oak Ridge.

The winner managed to match four out of five white balls, which resulted in the amount of $50,000. The ticket was bought at the Kroger at 1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. As of now, the prize remains unclaimed.

To claim a ticket, visit the claim centers at the district offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis or the Nashville Headquarters claim center. You need a signed winning ticket, a completed claim form, proof of ID, and proof of Social Security Number.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.