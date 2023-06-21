CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that it had made two “critical” arrests after multiagency investigations.

“We are committed to protecting our community, especially its most vulnerable members. Today, we announce the arrest of two individuals who have been indicted by the grand jury for crimes against children. Their actions are utterly reprehensible and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

It was unclear if the two suspects’ arrests were connected.

Kevin Renville. (Photo: ACSO) Amanda Whitworth

Kevin Renville was charged with four counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of child rape.

Amanda Whitworth, who ACSO described as a teacher’s assistant, is charged with two counts of sexual contact by an authority figure.

“This case serves as a reminder that those entrusted with our children’s well-being must uphold the highest standards of integrity and responsibility,” ACSO said of Whitworth’s charges.

“Such acts of unspeakable cruelty will be met with every resource the Sheriff’s Office has at its disposal,” ACSO said of Renville’s charges.

ACSO wrote that both arrests were made through the collaborative efforts of Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the invaluable assistance of the United States Marshals. ACSO Detective Chris Luethge was also commended for his unwavering dedication.