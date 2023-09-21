ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — After leading police on a multi-day manhunt last week, a man has been charged with first-degree murder and is accused of shooting the victim multiple times while she was in a vehicle with him, according to a warrant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Anderson County 911 communications center received a 911 call reporting a shooting. Police identified the shooting suspect as Jason Dockery, who was on the run from law enforcement for two days and went as far as Lee County, Va., before he was captured on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The warrant through the Anderson County General Sessions Court said Dockery was charged with first-degree murder and revealed more details about the case.

Previously, law enforcement released that the shooting happened around the intersection of East Wolf Valley Road and Moores Gap Road. According to an affidavit attached to the warrant, Dockery was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with two passengers, one in the passenger seat and the second in a car seat in the back seat of the car.

The affidavit continues to say that Dockery brandished a 9mm Taurus pistol and shot the victim six times as she attempted to exit the vehicle and fell onto the roadway.

Although the victim’s name was redacted, the victim has previously been identified by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as Shystie Mayberry.

According to the affidavit, when Dockery captured and arrested, a Taurus pistol was taken from him and he admitted to the acts during an interview with a deputy.

The child passenger was said to be safe before the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We do have reason to believe Dockery somehow got possession of a child and stopped and put the child out of the car before the pursuit in Claiborne County,” Anderson County Captain Shain Vowell said. He confirmed that the child was safe.