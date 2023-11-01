KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A weapon was found in the possession of a student at Clinch River Community School in Anderson County.

According to a release from Anderson County Schools, a student at Clinch River Community School was reported to have a firearm in his possession on Tuesday. The school’s administration and resource officer responded to the reported threat. The student was removed from the school and taken into police custody within five minutes of the report according to ACS.

The weapon confiscated was discovered to be a starter pistol, commonly used to start track and field races and some competitive swimming events.

The student was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm on school property, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“While this incident is not something we ever want to have happen in our schools, we are extremely thankful for the way that our employees as well as the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to this threat,” said Dr. Tim Parrott, Director of Schools.

He went on to personally thank School Resource Officer Adam Brown for “his quick and professional response to this threat.”