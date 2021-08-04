Anderson County releases back-to-school guidelines, masks optional

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools has released their back-to-school guidelines as some East Tennessee universities and school systems are starting to require masks in indoor spaces.

At this time the school system says:

Masks are optional

Seating charts in classrooms to allow contact tracing and minimize virus transmission

3-feet social distancing encouraged

Field trips being approved case-by-case for students

COVID-19 testing available for students and staff at each school

Parents can visit the school by appointment only starting August 9

Masks will be available to students if requested.

In order to obtain COVID-19 test, a student consent form and parent/guardian presence is required for students under the age of 16.