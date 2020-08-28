Anderson County schools breaks down protocols if student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Tenn, (WATE) — The Anderson County school district confirmed it had 13 positive COVID-19 cases since classes started Aug. 10, according to Ryan Sutton, spokesperson for Anderson County Schools.

Some of those 13 cases occurred before school started, and the students or teachers weren’t able to be at the school in-person to start the school year off.

As of Thursday, there were six positive cases within the district between four different buildings. The cases involved students and staff.

Sutton told 6 On Your Side exactly what happens when the district learns about a positive COVID-19 case.

“Our procedure in Anderson County schools is to identify any symptoms that might be there to start out with. We start with the fever at the front door,” Sutton said.

Similar to most school districts, everyone must go through a temperature check before heading into the school buildings.

If a student has a fever and other COVID-19 related symptoms, Sutton said a parent is immediately notified.

If the student has to wait for the parent to pick them up, they are taken to an isolation room within the school, away from any other students or staff.

“Just because a student is in that room, doesn’t mean that they have COVID. They just have symptoms that exhibit. So sometimes if a student wants to have strep throat, they would have a fever. Or if they have a sinus infection they would have a fever,” Sutton said.

This is all before a student actually tests positive for COVID-19.

Sutton said the schools rely on parents or students to notify administration about a positive case.

He said trust in reporting hasn’t been an issue. Families want to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Once school officials are notified about a positive case, administrators get to work contact tracing those who were exposed.

Sutton said the process is a little easier with all the safety guidelines in place, such as students stay in the same classroom all day long.

“When you’re sitting in a class, not just passing someone in a hall, that would be greater than 10 minutes. So everyday consistently, the students sit in the same locations, by the same people every single class, which makes it a little bit easier to contact trace,” Sutton said.

After administrators find out who was in close contact with the COVID-10 positive case, all parents are notified; parents with the close-contact students are notified first.

“So they will receive that email. Those emails go out at 6 p.m. every night, so if you don’t have that email by 6:01, then you know there hasn’t bee a case at the school. And of course those close contacts, they’re notified earlier in the day,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the emails to the entire school have very little detail due to privacy laws, but if you don’t get any news, then it’s good news.

He said because of the privacy reasons, they can’t even divulge which grade level was impacted.

“Some schools have sub populations in classrooms of less than seven, and one classroom per grade level. So, if we were to identify a specific grade level that the student was in that did contract COVID-19, it could be a privacy violation just because it would be very easy to figure out what student wasn’t there that day at a certain school,” Sutton said.

Students are allowed to return to school after testing positive if they have been in quarantine for at least 10 days, plus 24-hours of no symptoms without fever-reducing medication.

As far as cleaning schools after a case has been identified, Sutton said the district is very thorough.

He said classrooms are cleaned every night, sanitized between classes and during breaks, or sanitizer sprayers are used all day.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, the classroom is deep cleaned before students return the next day.

The district also has air purification systems in every single ACS classroom that fully cycles and cleans the entire air in a room in 30 minutes, using UV light purification.

Sutton said depending on the student, if they test positive or lives with someone who tested positive and remains in close contact, they might be able to do school work from home either by switching to the virtual or hybrid model, or by receiving assignments via Google Classroom.

As of Monday, Sutton said teachers testing positive or who live with someone who tested positive and remains in close contact, follow a different set of guidelines.

Those guidelines can be found here.

