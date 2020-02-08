Anderson County Sheriff’s Office honoring the life of a passed court security deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the life of Deputy Robert Rhyne. In a post on Facebook, officials say Deputy Rhyne was a member of our court security team.

The post goes on to say, “He genuinely loved people and they loved him back. His compassion and character was second to none,” says the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to keep his family, friends, co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.