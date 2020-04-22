Anderson, Hamblen county schools announce graduation plans

With Tennessee’s stay-at-home order set to expire at the end of the month, some local schools districts have begun to release graduation plans.

Anderson County will hold formal graduation ceremonies unless the state or federal government restricts large group activities. The Anderson County High School Graduation will be held on Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. on the Anderson County Football Field. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held the next day.

Clinton High School Graduation will take place on Friday, June 27 on the Clinton High School City Field at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held the following day in the event of inclement weather.

If another stay-at-home order or enacted, graduation services will be livestreamed on the same dates listed above. Both graduation ceremonies will be streamed at www.AndersonCounty.tv. County officials say there is a possibility that the number of guests a student can have may be limited due to facility capacity and/or mandates from the state or federal government.

Graduation announcement! Click on the below link to see all of the details. Times, dates, and high school students' Chromebook return procedures. https://t.co/zdHwOV6cDo — Anderson County Schools TN (@ACSchoolTN) April 22, 2020

Hamblen County Schools announced the graduation ceremony for West High School will be held Thursday, July 23, at 8:00 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium. East High School’s graduation will be held Friday, July 24, at 8:00 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium.

Hamblen County graduations will be moved to the East High School Gymnasium in the event of inclement weather.