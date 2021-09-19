Andersonville Elementary School issues mask mandate due to COVID-19 cases

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elementary school in Anderson County is instituting a mask mandate starting Monday until the school’s COVID-19 cases go down.

Andersonville Elementary School announced Sunday night that they have a positive COVID-19 case count that exceeds 2% between students and staff. Because of this, the Anderson County School Board is mandating masks for all students and staff in the school.

The school said the mandate will be in effect until COVID cases go back below 2% and they will alert families when that happens.

“Thank you for working with us to help us have a successful school year and keep everyone safe. We have masks at school if needed,” Andersonville Elementary said in a Facebook post.

Parents are able to opt their child out of the mandate due to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that he signed in August. The school directs parents to the Family Access Portal in Skyward if they wish to do so.