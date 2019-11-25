Andersonville man hospitalized after shooting

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was hospitalized Monday after sustaining gunshot wounds to his leg.

Andersonville police officers were dispatched to Defoe Road just after 10 a.m. Monday for a male with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim and noticed a large amount of blood loss. A deputy applied a tourniquet to the wound prior to EMS arrival.

The victim was transported to UT Hospital and was in surgery at the last update.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.